Arnaudville man booked with arson, trafficking and rape

An Arnaudville man is under arrest, accused of human trafficking, rape and arson.

A State Fire Marshal's investigation into a February fire developed into something more, and Nathaniel Carry, 68, was booked last week with human trafficking, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, drug possession and arson.

The investigation began on February 24, when firefighters with St. Landry Fire District #1 went to a mobile home fire on Eighth Avenue in Krotz Springs. They found no people there, but a dog had died inside.

The State Fire Marshal began an investigation and determined the fire started in the living room, and that it was intentionally set.

They identified Carry,the homeowner’s ex-boyfriend, as a suspect. On Friday they went to his Arnaudville home to arrest him, and also found a 30-year-old woman inside of the home who told them she had been held there against her will for more than a week and subjected to physical and sexual abuse.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The investigation into the new allegations is ongoing.

The SFM is asking anyone in the community to share any information about Carry’s possible involvement in other crimes, of any additional potential victims, or to report suspicions of human trafficking activity in general, to the Louisiana State Police Suspicious Activity hotline which is available 24/7. The hotline number is 1-800-434-8007.

