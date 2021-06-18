Arnaudville man accused of indecent behavior with a juvenile

An Arnaudville man has been arrested on charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

25-year-old Devin Laborde was arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation into the allegations of indecent behavior, a spokesperson says.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Laborde, who was arrested and charged with two counts of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile (Felony).

Following his arrest, Laborde was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center with a bond set at $25,000.

