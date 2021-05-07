Agreement finalized to keep Lake Martin open

An agreement has been finalized to keep access to Lake Martin open to the public.

The Attorney General's Office says that an agreement was finalized on Friday, May 7, between the Chauffe-Hebert Family and the Louisiana Deaprtment of Wildlife and Fisheries to provide public access to Lake Martin through the boat launch at the Rene and Eliza Chauffe Landing.

The closure of the launch was a result of continuing issues concerning access to the area, including lawsuits and disagreements. The family that owns the property where the launch is located closed it back in March because of liability concerns.

In November 2020, a interim agreement was reached between the family and the LDWF on keeping the launch open.

Attorney General Jeff Landry made the following statement on the finalized agreement:

"I applaud the Chauffe-Hebert Family for their decision to keep open public entry to Lake Martin. Their resolution not only allows locals and tourists to continue to access the duck hunting, fishing, boating, and birding on the Lake; but it also helps to ensure the wildlife and its habitat remain pristine. I thank Assistant Attorneys General Machelle Hall and Ryan Montegut for their efforts in achieving today's action."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel