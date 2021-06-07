Acadiana Workforce Solutions to hold recruiting events in St. Martin Parish

Acadiana Workforce Solutions will host two recruiting events this week in St. Martin Parish.

The first will take place on Wednesday, June 9, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Breaux Bridge Library.

The second will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the St. Martinville Library.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions says the events are great opportunities for the public to gain assistance in pursuing a job or furthering their education in a trade.

For those receiving unemployment, AWS says they can continue to go to school while still receiving their unemployment benefits.

Details on the recruiting events:

Breaux Bridge Library

205 North Main Street

Wednesday, June 9

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

St. Martinville Library

201 Porter Street

Thursday, June 10

1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

