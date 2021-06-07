Watch
Acadiana Workforce Solutions to hold recruiting events in St. Martin Parish

June 9 & 10 from 1 pm to 5 pm
Acadiana Workforce Solutions
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 14:09:33-04

Acadiana Workforce Solutions will host two recruiting events this week in St. Martin Parish.

The first will take place on Wednesday, June 9, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Breaux Bridge Library.

The second will take place on Thursday, June 10, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the St. Martinville Library.

Acadiana Workforce Solutions says the events are great opportunities for the public to gain assistance in pursuing a job or furthering their education in a trade.

For those receiving unemployment, AWS says they can continue to go to school while still receiving their unemployment benefits.

Details on the recruiting events:

Breaux Bridge Library
205 North Main Street
Wednesday, June 9
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

St. Martinville Library
201 Porter Street
Thursday, June 10
1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

