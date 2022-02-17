Acadian Memorial Heritage Festival set; vendors and sponsors needed

The Acadian Memorial Heritage Festival has been set for March 18 and 19.

Organizers are now looking for vendors, volunteers and sponsors for the festival.

As is the tradition, the festival will honor two families. This year those families are the Arceneaux and Leger families.

Organizers are "Calling All Cajuns" to celebrate Re-opening of the Acadian Memorial at the festival.

Among the events will be Cajun food demonstrations, Cajun music and dancing, and the Re-enactment of the Arrival of the Acadians to St.Martinville on the Bayou Teche. An acting troupe "Theatre Cadien" will recount the historical story of an Acadian family's deportation memories as seen on the mural of “The Arrival of the Acadians in Louisiana" in the museum.

There will be guest speakers, crafts, clothing and food.

The Acadian Memorial Foundation encourages all to participate by volunteering, dressing in Cajun Costumes, and share a day learning about the Acadian/Cajuns history, culture, and traditions.

Food planned includes jambalaya, cracklins, boudin, fried fish, sweets and beverages.

If you want information on the memorial, visit their website here: www.acadianmemorial.org

If you need information on the festival, you can email or call:

brendacomeauxtrahan@gmail.com 337.288.5924

Ernestrtrahan@gmail.com 337.288.2681

We host the heritage festival “Calling all Cajuns” to remember the Acadian heritage, culture, traditions, history; making a day of meeting and greeting with Acadian ancestral families who attend from many states.

