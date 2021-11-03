7th annual Treble on the Teche to take place Nov. 22-24

BREAUX BRIDGE — The 7th Annual Treble on the Teche Music, Arts, and Culture Camp is planned to take place at the Teche Center for the Arts November 22-24, from 8-2 P.M.

Master musician and educator Brazos Huval, camp coordinator, has gathered accomplished musicians, culture bearers, and artists in Acadiana to teach area youth at this three day immersive camp for students in 2-8 grade.

A final performance given by campers will happen on the last day of camp at 1 P.M., and all are invited to attend.

Each day will consist of classes from a variety of disciplines (music, art, and Louisiana French culture). Students can learn percussion, accordion, guitar, keyboard, and fiddle.

Lunch will be provided by area restaurants. Treble on the Teche is a unique opportunity for students, musicians, artists, volunteers, and the community to share our rich and diverse Cajun and Creole culture, and pass it on to a new generation.

The camp will take place Nov. 22-24, from 8 A.M. – 2 p.m. at Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge Street, Breaux Bridge.

The cost is $150 per child or $125 for children from the same family. Lunch included.

Pre-registration is required- space is limited.

To register: HTTP://TECHECENTERFORTHEARTS.COM [techecenterforthearts.com]

For more information contact TCA at (337) 442-1915 or info@techecenterforthearts.com

