18-year-old arrested slaying of 17-year-old

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Rayne teen in connection with the slaying of another teen.

Ryan Richard, 18, was booked with second-degree murder.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday, said Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Deputies were called to the hospital after a 17-year-old male was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound, the sheriff said. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies learned that the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Orchard Park Drive in Cecilia during an argument.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.