St. Martin Crime Stoppers: Public's help needed in solving 2018 homicide

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in solving an April 2018 homicide.

In the early morning hours of April 23, 2018, a 911 call was received regarding a vehicle in a ditch in the 1300 block of Orphe Guidry Road in Arnaudville. The driver was reported dead.

Investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and, following the initial investigation, determined that the driver of the vehicle, Blake Narcisse, 23, of Breaux Bridge, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to report it to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App.

All tipsters remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.