St. Landry Veterans committee holds Wreaths Across America ceremony

St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial Committee joined in the effort to support the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, with an official Wreaths Across America national event.

Wreaths Across America is the non-profit organization best known for placing veterans' wreaths on the headstones of our nation's fallen at Arlington National Cemetery. Now, the organization places more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 2557 participating locations nationwide.

St. Landry Parish on Friday, Gold Star Mothers and their families were recognized and will be given a wreath in honor of their Fallen. Wreaths were also given to each Council Member or representative from each municipality.

The Ceremony was held at the Veterans Memorial located on Highway 182 South in Opelousas.

Wreaths were provided to the Parish Government President and the Veterans Memorial Committee to place at the Court House and the Memorial in memory of all Fallen.

