St. Landry to hold annual Balloons and Tunes event, Sept. 6

Posted at 5:25 PM, Aug 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-07 18:25:57-04

The St. Landry Parish Balloons & Tunes will take place Monday, September 6th at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas.

The annual event will be held from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. with live music by Hotline, a Remax Hot Air Balloon, Balloon Artist, and Vendors.

It is a free community event at 5524 S. Market Street.

If the public needs more information, they can contact Toni Effingger at 337-793-5738.

