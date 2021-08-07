St. Landry to hold annual Balloons and Tunes event, Sept. 6

The St. Landry Parish Balloons & Tunes will take place Monday, September 6th at Donald Gardner Stadium in Opelousas.

The annual event will be held from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. with live music by Hotline, a Remax Hot Air Balloon, Balloon Artist, and Vendors.

It is a free community event at 5524 S. Market Street.

If the public needs more information, they can contact Toni Effingger at 337-793-5738.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel