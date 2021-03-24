St Landry Sheriff: January homicide in Washington deemed justifiable

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says a January shooting in the Town of Washington has been deemed a justifiable homicide.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, On January 22, 2021, deputies received a complaint of a shooting near Bridge Street in the Washington area. When they arrived on scene inside the city limits, a man, identified as Quintin Forbes was found at a home suffering with gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office says they were dispatched to Bridge Street earlier that day for a disturbance involving Quintin Forbes and Brandon Robinson.

According to deputies, Quintin Forbes requested the use of Brandon Robinson’s vehicle, which was refused. The disturbance allegedly escalated and Quintin Forbes allegedly struck Brandon Robinson in the face multiple times with a handgun.

Later that day, Brandon Robinson was inside of his residence on Bridge Street when Quinton Forbes returned to residence and allegedly demanded that Brandon Robinson reengage in an altercation, armed with the same weapon that was used to hit Brandon Robinson earlier in the day. Brandon Robinson refused to leave the residence.

Deputies say that when Quintin Forbes attempted to enter the residence, Brandon Robinson, in fear of his life due to previous threats from Quintin Forbes, armed himself with a shotgun and shot Forbes once in the chest area.

The sheriff's office says Forbes ran away from the residence after being shot. Brandon Robinson also left the immediate area in his vehicle.

Investigators say they concluded that Brandon Robinson’s rendition of the day’s events, along with the evidence garnered at the scene, is consistent with the provisions or elements surrounding Justifiable Homicide.

Following the shooting in January, KATC spoke with family members, sisters Charelle and Tisa Forbes, who identified the victim as their brother Quintin Forbes.

"He shot my brother with a shotgun, which is something you don't shoot a human being with, you shoot animals with a shotgun," said Forbes. "My brother was brutally murdered and left laying in the mud for over an hour before the paramedics got there."

