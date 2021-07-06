Zydeco Capital Jam to be held Saturday in Opelousas

The next monthly Zydeco Capital Jam is set for this weekend, with award-winning accordion player and teacher Kaleb LeDay leading the show.

The jam will take place on Saturday, July 10, at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center at I-49 exit 23 in Opelousas, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Last May, LeDay, 21, was the Zydeco Grand Prize Winner at the 15th Annual Big Squeeze Statewide Accordion Contest, a Texas Folklife event. LeDay is an accounting major at McNesse State University, where he's a member of the Zyde-Pokes, the school's student band. Fluent in zydeco, Creole and Cajun styles, Leday teaches online and in-person lessons through his website, lessonsbyleday.com.

LeDay also plays guitar with Rusty Metoyer and Zydeco Krush. He's been a featured accordionist and vocalist with the zydeco supergroup, Creole United.

"Kaleb was already an excellent musician when he first led the Zydeco Capital Jam two years ago," said Herman Fuselier, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission. "He's grown even more and he's sharing his skills and knowledge with a new generation.

"The future of zydeco is in good hands with Kaleb LeDay."

The jam is a free event, open to all musicians and fans of zydeco music. After a 14-month absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the jam returned in June featuring Jeffery Broussard.

"We had a full house," said Fuselier. "It was great to see familiar faces and people who traveled from all over the state to attend for the first time.

"People left with smiles on their faces and asked when the next jam would be. People are hungry for live music and the jam gives them a rare, personal experience."

For more information, visit the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission website at cajuntravel.com

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel