Work-release inmate runs from detail in Opelousas

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a work-release inmate who ran away from his work detail Thursday.

The inmates were working near the Opelousas General Hospital Main Campus when Antonio Richard, 19, ran away. He was last seen headed east on Prudhomme Street in Opelousas. His last known address was on Perry Lane in Opelousas; he's in jail on charges of aggravated battery and home invasion.

Richard was last seen wearing a neon yellow / green shirt with “SLPSO” on the back, blue jeans and black rubber boots.

He is described as a 5’-2” white male who weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. His hair is cut short but he may have small dreads. You can see his photo on the Sheriff's Facebook page here.

If you see him or know where he is, call 911.