OPELOUSAS, La. — At 11:23 pm last night, deputies responded to gunshots being fired into an Opelousas home.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Pavy Road.

A female sustained non-life threatening injuries to her shoulder and elbow, officials report. She was later transported to an area hospital for her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say. Further information will be released when it becomes available.