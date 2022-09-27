Watch Now
UPDATE: Woman indicted in St. Landry Parish shooting

OPELOUSAS, LA- St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre announced Niesha S. Charles was indicted in the second degree murder of Jason Edwards.

In addition to the murder indictment, Charles is also indicted in being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Opelousas police previously told KATC a domestic dispute took place Wednesday, August 10, 2022 in the 500 block of Halphen Street.

Police said they found 44-year-old Jason Edwards with a gunshot wound to his chest. Niesha Charles, 31, was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charles is set for arraignment on November 17, 2022.

