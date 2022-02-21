Woman arrested after allegedly driving drunk onto school campus

Eunice Police arrested an Arnaudville woman this morning after she alleged drove onto the campus of St. Edmund Elementary School, drunk.

Skyla Briley, 29, was booked with first-offense DWI and careless operation. This is the third time in about a month that she's been booked with DWI, said Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. She was booked by State Police on January 8 with DWI, and again in Leonville in February 12 with DWI, Fontenot said.

At the time of this incident, her blood alcohol level was 0.295g%. The legal limit in Louisiana is .08g%

Police say her car left North Third Street, entered the parking lot between the elementary school and the church rectory, crossed a walkway between the school and the cafeteria and came to rest just as it entered the playground. No students were in the area, but it was shortly before students would have been there, the chief said.

Briley was booked with first-offense DWI because she has not been convicted of DWI. As these three cases make their way through the court system, if she's convicted on either of the other charges the others will be modified, the chief explained. If she's convicted on the first two cases, this third one will become a third-offense DWI and that is a felony, the chief said.