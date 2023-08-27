Wildfire in St. Landry Parish under control; no injuries reported

Firefighters from five departments fought a large wildfire on Chance Road Sunday afternoon.

Late Sunday, firefighters, along with State Fire Marshal and St. Landry Parish officials, were still on the scene, checking on hot spots and building fire lanes, officials say.

Parish President Jessie Bellard said about 20 acres had burned, and citations will be issued. He pleaded with people to adhere to the burn ban.

"This is serious. We don't want to be like Sabine or Beauregard Parish," he said. "It's bad outside, and these guys can't do much more than what they're doing right now. It's bad."

They started fighting the fire about 1 p.m. Sunday. Chance Road is a levee road off U.S. 71, south of Palmetto.

Parish officials tell us there were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Here's a Facebook live from Bellard, talking about the fire: