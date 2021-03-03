Menu

Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Water Works District 3 rescinds boil water advisory

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Boil Water Advisory
boil advisory
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 11:22:12-05

Water Works District 3 in St. Landry Parish has rescinded the boil water advisory for Area C.

An advisory for A, B, and D was lifted earlier in the week.

Water officials say the advisory for the whole district has been lifted.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.