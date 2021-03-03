Water Works District 3 rescinds boil water advisory

Water Works District 3 in St. Landry Parish has rescinded the boil water advisory for Area C.

An advisory for A, B, and D was lifted earlier in the week.

Water officials say the advisory for the whole district has been lifted.

