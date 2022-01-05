Water issues in Plaisance; school will be remote tomorrow

The Plaisance Water System will be shutting the water off for some residents on Thursday.

This will affect customers living north of St. Amand Rd through the Plaisance Community.

A crew will be repairing the main water line. The water will be shut off starting at 8:30 am and will last for four hours.

Once the water is restored, customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Because of this, Plaisance Middle School will pivot to remote learning on Thursday.

"Plaisance Water System will be making repairs to the main water line in the Plaisance community tomorrow, January 6, 2022. Therefore, students will pivot to remote learning. Staff will report to the school and deliver instruction remotely," a release from the school system states. "Please contact the school if you have questions regarding school dismissal procedures and please monitor the school website and the local news for updates."

