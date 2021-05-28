Washington Schoolhouse antique mall reopens doors following tornado damage

The Washington Old Schoolhouse Antique Mall is back open for business this weekend after being damaged by a tornado in March.

Since closing, the owners have been working to repair the damage to the store.

"It's been a long hard road, but this is our first day to be open since March 23, and we're still in progress with repairs and so forth, but thrilled to be open again," said owner Jennie Rainwater.

The store was damaged in a tornado that hit St. Landry Parish in March, causing damage to several buildings and homes, snapping power poles, and downing power lines.

Store hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. The antique mall is located at 123 S Church Street in Washington.

