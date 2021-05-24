Washington Elementary to close early due to break in water line

Washington Elementary will close early on Monday following a break in the town's water line.

The St. Landry Parish School Board says that the school will close at 11:45 am on Monday, May 24.

Officials are working to repair the break and school is expected to resume on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

"Please make every effort to pick your child up if you are able to do so. Parents of car riders may report to the school at 11:45 AM to pick up their child(ren). Bus riders will be dismissed immediately following the car riders."

Parents are asked to contact the school if they have questions regarding school dismissal procedures.

