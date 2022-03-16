VP Harris' trip to Sunset delayed again

Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Louisiana has once again been postponed.

According to Senator Gerald Boudreaux, The Vice President has delayed the trip until Monday, March 21, 2022.

Harris would have traveled to Sunset to highlight the administration's investment in affordable and accessible high-speed internet.

KATC has reached out to the Vice President's office for additional details.

