Village of Palmetto under boil advisory

According to the Village of Palmetto's Clerk, Palmetto is under a precautionary, full system boil advisory.

A portion of the town's water system has experienced low or no pressure while repairing a water leak.

As a reminder, water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the Village of Palmetto Water System.