Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Village of Palmetto under boil advisory

boil advisory
Courtesy of MGN Online
boil advisory
Posted at 1:42 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 14:42:40-05

According to the Village of Palmetto's Clerk, Palmetto is under a precautionary, full system boil advisory.

A portion of the town's water system has experienced low or no pressure while repairing a water leak.

As a reminder, water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the Village of Palmetto Water System.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.