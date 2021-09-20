Village of Palmetto issues partial boil advisory due to broken water line

The Village of Palmetto has issued a partial boil water advisory due to a break in the supply system's water line.

As a result of the break, the water system has lost water pressure and the water produced by system is of questionable microbiological quality, they say.

The boil advisory includes customers living within the city limits of Palmetto, Rideau Settlement, Bolden Road, Dry Bayou Road, Nursing Home Road, Hwy 359, and any connecting addresses in between these areas.

As a precaution, the Village of Palmetto Water System is issuing a partial boil advisory effective immediately (September 20). The boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Village of Palmetto Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Consumers should disinfect their own water prior to consumption until they have been advised otherwise.

The Village of Palmetto Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the system have shown water to be safe.

