Village of Palmetto issues partial boil advisory

Palmetto Water System has issued a partial boil water advisory following a break in a water line.

Officials say the break caused the village water system to lose pressure.

Because of this, water produced by the system is of questionable quality, and the village has issued a partial boil advisory.

The advisory includes customers living within the city limits of Palmetto, Rideau Settlement, Bolden Road, Dry Bayou Road, Nursing Home Road, Hwy 359, and any connecting addresses in between these areas.

The advisory is effective immediately and will be in effect until rescinded by the Village of Palmetto Water System, upon notification from the LDH OPH that additional water samples collected have shown water to be safe.

All consumers should boil water for one full minute before consuming.

