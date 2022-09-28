Victim of fatal Opelousas shooting incident identified

UPDATE: The victim in the Sunday morning homicide has been identified as Montarrio Dargin, 23, of Sunset.

Chief Martin McLendon is asking that you keep the family and friends of Dargin in your thoughts and prayers.

The Dargin family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs and expenses. Dargin left behind two sons and a baby that will born within.

Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred just after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in the 1100 block of Ina Clare Drive.

Authorities determined that an adult male victim received a fatal gunshot would while driving a vehicle that was traveling in the area of Ina Clare Drive.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was hit by several rounds of gunfire and the victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

The investigation is ongoing but no other information is currently available.

Chief Martin McLendon asks anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 , crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers ( 337-948-TIPS , www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous. Tipsters can receive up to a $1000.00 cash reward.

