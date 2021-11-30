Victim in Melville shooting recovering, police continue investigation

Police in Melville continue to investigate a Saturday morning shooting that left one person injured.

As of Tuesday, November 30, investigators says that the victim in that shooting on Walnut Street is in stable condition and is improving.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred in the early morning house of Saturday. Investigators say a person of interest has been developed.

Further details on a motive or cause for the shooting is still under investigation.

