Victim in Eunice area shooting dies, St. Landry deputies investigating

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says they are working on leads following a shooting in the Eunice area that is now fatal.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz confirmed that his detectives began an investigation into a shooting on April 11, 2022, in the Eunice area.

At 1:31 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a shooting on Bradley Street just outside the city of Eunice. Deputies assisted by the Eunice Police Department as well as the Eunice Fire Department arrived on the scene and located 36-year-old Clarence Mitchell with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies tell KATC Mitchell was shot while in his vehicle.

Mitchell was transported to an area hospital and later airlifted to another local hospital.

This afternoon the detectives were notified by the hospital that Mitchell had died of gunshot wounds he suffered.

St Landry deputies say they are working leads on a suspect and no other details are being released.

Anyone with information on this please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile device. All tips are confidential.

