The woman wounded in a January 16 shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirmed.

The woman was shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Elementary Lane.

She was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and police confirm that she died on Friday.

Investigators are checking the area for any surveillance footage in the area, and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information can call Opelousas Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.