Veterans Memorial brick cost to double next month, organizers say

The engraved bricks for the St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial will go up in cost at the end of this month.

The bricks also will be slight larger, organizers say.

The bricks, which cost $50 now, will cost $100 as of August 1.

Currently, there are:

· 112 brick spaces available on the Military Walk-way and

· 204 brick spaces on the civilian walk-way which is located on the left side of the Monument.

Each brick has three lines of engraving, with up to 18 characters per line, including spaces.

Anyone interested in purchasing bricks at the cost of $50.00 MUST contact one of these people to buy their brick before August 1:

Pat Mason-Guillory at 337.351.6063 or 337.948.8093

Martha J. Ford – 337.692.1990

Rose Hollier - 337.948.4298

Beryl O Sebastien – 337.942.4116