Veteran's drive-by parade in Opelousas, Saturday

A drive-by veteran's parade will be held today, Saturday, in Opelousas.

At the Park Vista School, veterans, and two soldiers who recently returned safely home, will be gathered to take-in the respects of those passing by.

Rose Minix tells KATC, "We have many veterans that live in the area, and they are so excited that we pick their area. Many of them are thanking us for not forgetting about them and want to participate in it."

The parade will take place at 1000 Abdalla Street at 2 P.M.

