Vaccine event set in Grand Coteau

A vaccination event will be held Friday in Grand Coteau Town Hall.

St. Landry EMS staff will be on hand to administer the Moderna vaccine, a spokeswoman said. Anyone who lives in Grand Coteau or surrounding areas can come to get their shot; you just need to bring your ID, she said.

The event is aimed at folks who haven't been able to get to any other vaccination locations, she said.

You don't need to make an appointment, just wear your mask and bring your ID and be ready to fill out some paperwork when you arrive.

The event will be April 30 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the town hall, she said.