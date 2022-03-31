US Senate passes legislation for Eunice's Liberty Theatre

The United States Senate has passed legislation allowing the City of Eunice to take full ownership of the historic Liberty Theatre.

Efforts to restore the 100-year-old structure on Park Avenue have been hindered due to the National Park Service's ownership of a section of the theater.

The bill, which was passed in the Senate on March 31, would give the City of Eunice, full ownership of the Liberty Theatre and its annex. The legislation will make it so the community can move forward with its restoration efforts.

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, the House passed the Save the Liberty Theatre Act by a vote of 422-4.

The National Parks Service owns a section of the historic venue that was constructed in recent years to provide a handicap-accessible entrance.

The bill is now on its way to President Joe Biden's desk.

