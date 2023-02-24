UPDATE: Work-release inmate recaptured

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say an inmate who walked off a work detail Thursday has been captured.

Antonio Richard allegedly walked off of a work detail on Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the Opelousas Police Department for their assistance.

On Thursday, deputies said inmates were working near the Opelousas General Hospital Main Campus when Antonio Richard, 19, ran away. He was last seen headed east on Prudhomme Street in Opelousas. His last known address was on Perry Lane in Opelousas; he's in jail on charges of aggravated battery and home invasion.