UPDATE: Suspect in Eunice shooting turns himself in

The person wanted in last week's Eunice shooting has turned himself in to police.

Jasten Thomas, 19, turned himself in this afternoon, Eunice Police say. He was wanted on a warrant for four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened March 7 on N. Seventh Street. Thomas, who lives on that street, is accused but the investigation is continuing because police believe there was another shooter and at least one other person involved.

At the time, Eunice Police told us that officers responded to North Seventh Street on Sunday evening for a complaint of shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered blood , gasoline and shell casings in the street.

Officers say that Thomas, along with another unidentified suspect, fired multiple shots towards a vehicle that the victim was standing next to.

The vehicle was occupied by three others.

The victim was shot three times and the vehicle was hit at least one time, rupturing the fuel tank.

Eunice Police are asking anyone with any information about the second shooter to please contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626 or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS or the mobile app P3TIPS.COM.

