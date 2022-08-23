UPDATE: St. Landry woman wanted for animal cruelty has been arrested

UPDATE: A woman wanted by St. Landry Parish for animal cruelty has been arrested.

Stacey Ozenne Comeaux, 48, was booked with Cruelty to animals after being arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies, records show.

Monday, we reported that St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help from the public to locate Comeaux, who was wanted for animal cruelty.

The investigation began last week, when deputies were called to a veterinary clinic.

They spoke with a pet rescuer who had been tagged on social media about an animal left to die in the yard of an Aymond Road home near Port Barre.

Deputies say the rescuer contacted the property owner, who stated that the home at that address was occupied by rental tenant, Stacey Comeaux. The pet rescuer arrived at the property and located a red / rust colored Doberman Pinscher at the rear of the property. The dog was leashed and lying in a shallow hole in a bush. The dog was still alive; however, it was covered in fleas, ants and maggots. The dog could not walk, keep its head up and the ribs were visible through the skin. The rescuer then contacted St. Landry Parish Animal Control and transported the dog to the veterinary clinic for immediate medical care.

The animal succumbed to its illness at the veterinary clinic later the same afternoon, deputies say.

On Friday, deputies got in touch with Comeaux, who told them she was out of state and wouldn't be back until Saturday. She was told to let deputies know when she got back home, but by Monday they hadn't been able to locate her and so a warrant was issued for her arrest.