Menu

Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

UPDATE: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office phone lines are working

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
UPDATE: Church Point Police phone fixed
Posted at 11:13 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-28 12:13:38-05

OPELOUSAS, La. - As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office phone lines are working again.

We reported Saturday that the lines were down, but residents could call 911 for emergencies only.

The lines are now back up and working properly, deputies say.

---------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.