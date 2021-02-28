UPDATE: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office phone lines are working

OPELOUSAS, La. - As of 6 a.m. Sunday, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office phone lines are working again.

We reported Saturday that the lines were down, but residents could call 911 for emergencies only.

The lines are now back up and working properly, deputies say.

