UPDATE: Repairs complete to broken water pipe, boil water advisory in effect

UPDATE (11/11): Repairs are complete to the broken water line in Opelousas, officials say. A boil water advisory is now in effect until further notice.

——————————

Water is off for some residents in the Opelousas area and will be off for the next few hours.

Mayor Julius Alsandor tells KATC there was a leak caused by a broken pipe, leading to the shutoff. Water is off in the Industrial Park area in northwest Opelousas, off Hwy 3043.

City crews are currently working to repair the leak.

A boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice once the water has been turned back on, the mayor says.

