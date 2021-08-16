UPDATE: Opelousas woman booked with attempted murder in shooting

UPDATE: An Opelousas woman has been booked with attempted murder in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Kadesia Rene Mott, 27, was booked with attempted second degree murder.

The shooting happened early Sunday at a home on Convent Street. Neighbors reported hearing an argument, and then gunshots.

Chief Martin McLendon told us yesterday that the victim was seriously injured, and sustained several gunshot wounds. She was in an area hospital last night.

Initially Mott had not been arrested but were looking for her to question her about the incident. On Sunday evening, McLendon said, she turned herself in to police.