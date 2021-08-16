Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

UPDATE: Opelousas woman booked with attempted murder in shooting

items.[0].image.alt
KATC Photo
Opelousas Police.PNG
Posted at 10:57 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 11:57:55-04

UPDATE: An Opelousas woman has been booked with attempted murder in connection with a Sunday shooting.

Kadesia Rene Mott, 27, was booked with attempted second degree murder.

The shooting happened early Sunday at a home on Convent Street. Neighbors reported hearing an argument, and then gunshots.

Chief Martin McLendon told us yesterday that the victim was seriously injured, and sustained several gunshot wounds. She was in an area hospital last night.

Initially Mott had not been arrested but were looking for her to question her about the incident. On Sunday evening, McLendon said, she turned herself in to police.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.