UPDATE: One arrested in search for armed robbery suspects

Opelousas Police booked one person in connection with a search that shut down the Walmart Distribution Center on Wednesday.

Shon Alick Jolivette, 43, of Lafayette, was booked with armed robbery and felon in possession of a firearm after the incident.

Yesterday afternoon St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies said they evacuated the distribution center, located in St. Landry Parish, while they searched for any suspects. They found Jolivette hiding inside an 18-wheeler shipping container after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the center's parking lot.

Deputies used the center's surveillance system to look for other suspects, so they could be sure it was safe for employees to return to work.