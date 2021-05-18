UPDATE: Juvenile driver in fatal stolen car crash booked

The teen wanted by police after a fatal stolen car crash in St. Landry Parish last week has been arrested.

The juvenile was arrested today at Troop I and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on the following charges:



Negligent Homicide

Hit And Run

Illegal Possession Of Stolen Things

Negligent Injuring – 3 counts

Flight From An Officer

Maximum Speed Limit

Driver Must Be Licensed

Reckless Operation

On May 10, a 15-year-old died in the crash, which happened on US Highway 167 in St. Landry Parish.

Trashawn Harrison, 15, of Abbeville, died after he was ejected during the crash. He wasn't wearing a seat belt, police say.

Troopers tell us that the crash happened at about 2 a.m. on May 10.

Prior to the crash, Troopers say they saw a Ford Explorer traveling northbound on Hwy 167 at a high rate of speed and tried to pull the truck over. The driver allegedly wouldn't stop, so police began to chase the Explorer.

Because of inclement weather and the unsafe speeds, troopers stopped the chase, to minimize the danger to human life. But they found the Explorer not long after; it had traveled off the road, hit a parked vehicle, oveturned and hit a utility pole. There were five juveniles in the vehicle: Harrison, the teen arrested this morning and three others. The other three juveniles also weren't wearing seat belts and were transferred to area hospitals with "moderate" injuries. The driver, who was arrested today, allegedly fled on foot.

