UPDATE: Help needed in locating missing Opelousas man

UPDATE: John Redmond has been located and has made contact with his family according to the Opelousas Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

OPELOUSAS, La. — Police are asking for help from the public in locating 67-year-old John Redmond, of Opelousas.

Redmond was reported missing by a family member on July 6, 2023. He was last seen by a family member on July 3, 2023.

He is described as six feet, two inches in height and weighs 235 pounds.

Anyone with information that would be helpful in locating Mr. Redmond should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, email crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, or by using the P3 mobile App.)

