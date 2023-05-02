UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run

State Police have arrested a Church Point man in connection with the Sunday accident that left a man dead.

Samuel Clay Richard, 32, was booked with felony hit and run, negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under suspension.

He's accused in connection with the April 30 hit-and-run crash that left bicyclist Randy Thibodeaux dead.

Troopers say the arrest was the result of a tip made to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office from a concerned citizen. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers had used evidence at the scene of the accident to determine the car that hit Thibodeaux was a Modern Steel Metallic (Gray) colored 2013-2015 Honda Accord 2 door. The right side mirror is missing and right side of vehicle should be damaged, they said earlier this week.

Troopers were called to the 2600 block of La. 93 near Sunset on Sunday afternoon. A family member had found Thibodeaux, 59, of Sunset.

Troopers say he was riding his bicycle south on the highway near Wild Rose Road when he was hit by a car. The car fled the scene. Thibodeaux was ejected from the bike, and was found in a ditch by the family member. The family had been looking for him since Friday night, which was when he was last seen.

Thibodeaux was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

Troopers had asked for tips to help solve the case.

Troop I has investigated 20 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths in 2023.