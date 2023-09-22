Unveiling of the Ag Arena Stage in Opelousas to feature performance by Cupid

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish Government has announced that the unveiling of a new facility in Opelousas will be accompanied by a concert with Cupid.

The Ag Arena Stage Unveiling Concert will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at the St. Landry Ag Arena, located at 1939 W. Landry Street in Opelousas.

This event officially debuts the newly constructed Ag Arena Stage and will be a community night of comedy and music.

The concert will be hosted by the dynamic duo of K-Chill and Uncle Luck.

One Trick Pony will begin at 6 pm, Mike Broussard is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm, and the one and only Cupid will take the stage at 11 pm.

Parking for this event will be available at the venue for a $10 fee with no additional admission charge.