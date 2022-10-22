Unrestrained Duson man dies in single-vehicle crash

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 356 at Bearb Road in St. Landry Parish on October 20 around 10:30 p.m.

The single vehicle crash took the life of 45-year-old Wilfredo A. Cruz of Duson.

According to State Police, the initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Cruz was driving a 2000 Acura Integra south on Bearb Road.

For reasons still under investigation, Cruz failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of La 356 and crossed over both lanes of travel. After doing so, the Acura struck a pipe gate then crashed into a tree.

Cruz was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

On October 21, 2022, Troopers were notified that Cruz had succumbed to his injuries. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists the difference between good outcomes and fatal outcomes on Louisiana roadways begins and ends with good decisions. The most impactful of those good decisions begins with an “always” mindset: always designate a sober driver, always focus on the task of driving, and always wear a seat belt regardless of seating position. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 42 fatal crashes resulting in 47 deaths in 2022.