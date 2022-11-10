Unrestrained driver killed, one injured in crash

According to Louisiana State Police, at 9:15 pm on November 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 190 near Frank Road in St. Landry Parish.

Officials say a 2017 Toyota Camry was traveling west on US 190. A 2013 Cadillac CTS was traveling east in the westbound lanes at the same time. The Camry was struck head-on by the Cadillac in the westbound lanes.

State Police learned that both drivers were unrestrained at the time of the crash. The driver of the Camry was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The driver of the Cadillac, 44-year-old Scott W. Edwards of Opelousas, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.