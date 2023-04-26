Unrestrained child dies in two-vehicle crash

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 25, 2023, Louisiana State Police Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 190 near Louisiana Highway 103.

The crash claimed the life of 10-year-old Adalynn Good of Eunice.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Nissan Altima, driven by Logan Richard of Church Point, entered the inside lane of U.S. 190 eastbound from a highway crossover as a 2000 Toyota 4Runner was traveling east in the inside lane. The front of Richard’s Altima struck the left rear of the 4Runner, causing the 4Runner to overturn.

Good was unrestrained in the back seat of the 4Runner at the time of the crash and was ejected. The driver of the 4Runner was unrestrained and suffered moderate injuries. Two additional passengers (seat belt usage unknown) suffered moderate injuries and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Richard was restrained and was not injured. He was evaluated and showed no signs of impairment but was cited for failure to yield. A routine toxicology sample from the driver of the 4Runner has been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana state law requires all vehicle occupants to be properly restrained, regardless of seating position, day or night. Seat belts, when worn properly, work to spread the forces of a crash, protect the head and spine, cross the strong bones of the body, slow the body down, and prevent ejection.

Troop I has investigated 18 fatal crashes resulting in 20 deaths in 2023.