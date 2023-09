St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded.

A man and woman were northbound on I-49 when the shooting happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened just outside the city limits of Opelousas. The wounded are being treated at a local hospital.

Deputies are looking for a suspect. Anyone have information on this, please call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.