Two shot in Port Barre; investigation underway

Two people were shot in Port Barre this evening; an investigation is underway.

Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said officers were called to Pacific Street at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

They found two people shot; a woman was shot in the back and was airlifted to a local hospital. A man was shot in the leg, but it was a non-life-threatening injury, the chief said.

The investigation is underway. Police ask if you have any information about the shooting to call Port Barre Police at (337) 585-6212 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-8477.

