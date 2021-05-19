Two people injured Tuesday in Sunset area shooting

Two people were injured Tuesday night during a shooting on I-49 in the Sunset area.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's office says that they responded to the shooting around 7:00 pm on May 18 at I-49 and Lago Avenue.

During the shooting, one man was struck in his right side and a woman was shot in the leg.

Deputies say the condition of the man is unknown at this time. The woman is reportedly in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing. No further information was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 948-TIPS or send in a tip at stlandrycrimestoppers.com or on the P3 app.

Deputies say that all calls will remain anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel